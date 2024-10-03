3 More Women Claim They, Too, Had a Relationship With RFK. Jr. in 2024

This week, three more women have reportedly come forward claiming to have maintained a romantic relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2024. I mean…would we be shocked? Certainly not.

According to a new report published by Mediaite, the three women—who have not been named—reportedly met Kennedy through their work at his anti-vaccine group, Children’s Health Defense. Whoever said romance is dead like, seriously has a brain worm!

While details are limited, Mediaite said it obtained and reviewed text messages from one of the women, in which she provided more information about her alleged relationship with the politician. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Kennedy has denied the claims.

“This story is untrue,” his rep told the publication. “Mr. Kennedy has had no romantic relationships with any woman other than his wife since their marriage.” Hmmm. Not if you ask Olivia Nuzzi.

This week, in the latest of twists and turns in the sexting saga, the New York magazine reporter publicly accused her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, a Politico reporter, of harassment and blackmail after they had broken up. In documents filed before Washington, D.C.’s Superior Court on Tuesday, Nuzzi claimed Lizza “explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation—a threat he has since carried out.” She was granted a temporary no-contact order against Lizza, who has denied her accusations.