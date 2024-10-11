Trump Pivots to Slam Poetry

Donald Trump loves a rally, and he loves to use those rallies to drone on and on about windmills and how cool Hannibal Lecter is, often for well over two hours. At the presidential debate in September, Kamala Harris clearly struck a nerve when she said Trump’s own supporters are now increasingly leaving his rallies early due to his rambling nonsense. One month later, Trump’s taken that criticism and… done approximately nothing with it!

As of this week, Trump is the butt of a barrage of jokes mocking his particularly bizarre, incoherent remarks at a couple of recent speaking events. And I am laughing along, sure, but to be honest, as someone who frequently attends my friends’ poetry and flash fiction readings across Brooklyn, I’m also listening and learning…

The former president rose to power on a campaign of racism and anti-intellectualism. He’s still racist, obviously, but lately, he appears to be getting a lot more introspective about words and their poetic meaning. For example: What is the wind, really? In elementary school, we’re told that wind is what occurs when air moves from a high-pressure system to a low-pressure system. But when you step outside and are hit with an arctic blast that makes you rethink not just whether you’re wearing enough layers, but your whole outlook on life, are you really thinking about pressure systems???

Or, as Trump so thoughtfully put it at a Wednesday night rally: “The wind, the wind. It sounds so wonderful. The wind. The wind. The wind is bullshit. I’ll tell you. It’s horrible,” he said, to scattered cheers as an audience of MAGA-hat wearing, rural Pennsylvanians suddenly found themselves unwittingly transported to a Dimes Square poetry reading.