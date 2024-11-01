‘What Happened to Belén’? Her Criminalized Abortion Catalyzed a Women’s Rights Movement in Argentina.
A new book by Ana Elena Correa tells the story of how abortion was finally legalized in Argentina in 2020, after one woman's story made thousands more take to the streets.Photo: Getty Images AbortionBooks
In March 2014, a 25-year-old woman went to the hospital in Tucumán, Argentina, for abdominal pain. The woman, who would later assume the pseudonym Belén, was surprised to miscarry after arriving at the hospital: She hadn’t realized she’d been pregnant. Soon, her surprise turned to terror. The hospital’s medical staff called in the police, and when Belén woke up, she was confronted with the sight of a policeman inspecting her vagina. A male nurse shoved a dead fetus in her face. “Look what you did, bitch,” he said.
Though Belén’s story was widely reported across Argentina (and ultimately the world), journalist and activist Ana Elena Correa was the first to report that quote in her new book, What Happened to Belén: The Unjust Imprisonment that Sparked a Women’s Rights Movement, which tells Belén’s story, and that of the broader feminist movement that helped to make abortion legal in Argentina.
After her unexpected miscarriage, Belén was immediately incarcerated and subsequently convicted of murder for having an abortion—despite the fact that she had had a miscarriage, rather than an abortion, and that at the time of the miscarriage, she was only 22 weeks pregnant. (The nurse’s scare-mongering fetus wasn’t hers.) With the help of feminist lawyers, journalists, and activists, Belén was exonerated, and her story incited a seismic shift in Argentina’s understanding of abortion, leading first to social media campaigns and protest marches as part of the movement known as #NiUnaMenos (“not one [woman] less”), and finally to the legalization of abortion in December 2020.
It is impossible to read What Happened to Belén (translated by Julia Sanches) without thinking of the precarious status of legal abortion—and all reproductive healthcare—in the U.S. We can take lessons from the success of the women’s movement in Argentina, but as in the United States, the right to abortion remains uncertain there: Though Correa concludes her book with the triumph of legalization, the recent election of right-wing President Javier Milei, who has called abortion “murder,” has once again threatened the legal rights of pregnant people in the country.
I corresponded with Correa via email, to allow her to translate her responses to my questions from Spanish to English. We talked about the women’s movement in Argentina, the criminalization of healthcare, the parallels between abortion laws in Argentina and the United States, and more. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Can you tell me a little about the history of abortion in Argentina?
Argentina, like almost all Latin American countries (except Uruguay), had regressive legislation that criminalized women who had abortions, even those who did so to save their lives. Although, in theory, there were circumstances under which abortion was permitted, in practice, it was impossible to do so legally. It was only in December 2020, after many demands and mobilizations, and with the precedent of the massive #NiUnaMenos march in 2015, that abortion was legalized.
What drew you to telling Belén’s story?
