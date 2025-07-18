Why It’s Not OK to Burn 500 Tons of Food Aid

“I’m going to make a statement and I’m going to ask if you agree with me or not,” Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) grilled a panel of Team-Trump chumps at a UN ambassador hearing on Wednesday. “If the United States has purchased specialty foods designed to help kids from starving, we should deliver that food to kids, rather than allow it to spoil and incinerate it. Do you agree with me or not?”

The relatively simple question made for an unnerving cringefest. John Arrigo, a friend of the president and the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, oscillated between admitting he’d not been briefed enough to have an opinion and trying to refer to his peers, before trailing off with an “I’d hate to say some…” Michael Waltz was a slight improvement, starting with “I don’t disagree” before blaming a general distribution problem. Christine Toretti literally went: “I agree with you. That does not mean that I’m judging what has happened.”

Apparently, asking Republican brown-nosers about the morality of burning food meant for starving children is the new trolley problem.