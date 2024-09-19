You Good, Bro?

On Wednesday, Zach Bryan took a stance very few would these days. No, he hasn’t endorsed Donald Trump for president (yet). But the country singer might have some feelings on a certain pop star in common with him…

“eagles > chiefs,” Bryan tweeted, according to screenshots shared by Variety and Rolling Stone. Directly beneath his preference, he upped the ante. “Kanye > Taylor. who’s with me.” Personally, I just fall on the side of confused as to what prompted such a bizarre tweet. No less than 24 hours later, Bryan shared as much via his Instagram story. In short: alcohol. What else???

“For the record guys I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night,” Bryan began. “I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong. I know there’s a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically.” Hmm. I’ve never heard blatant antisemitism and predatory behavior described as “stuff that clouds around” someone but, sure. I’m with you, Zach.

“I love Taylor’s music and pray you guys know I’m human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her. Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I’d say it’s best I stay off it. I’m sorry to any Taylor fans I pissed off or let down.” Clearly, no one told this guy how fast Swifties move on because the explanation only got lengthier. In fact, it might be more verbose than even Swift herself.

“I respect her so much as a musician that the last thing I want is people thinking I don’t appreciate and love what she has done for music,” Bryan continued. “Okay, that’s the last of it!”

Was it the last of it, folks? Nope! He continued on the following slide.

“Not saving face here, but Taylor has been a force of nature for as long as we’ve all been growing up and I admire that,” he went on. “I’m gonna go listen to this record now. I never want people to think I have a hint of malice or meanness towards anyone, ever, that’s why I’m saying all this.” Alright, already! We got it.

According to Bryan, he’s been “going through a hard time” recently and was possibly “projecting a little” with his post about Swift. Again, we get it. If you want to be a billionaire and date a football player, just say that!

He then concluded with a warning to fans: “don’t drink and tweet.”