Does Hailey Bieber Know What a Pocket Is?

While this isn’t the first time Hailey’s made a lip gloss holder, it’s also not the first time she’s made a product that, at first glance, appears NSFW. Remember when the Rhode Lip Case was almost exclusively referred to as the pussy lips phone?

“Very subliminal,” one Reddit user commented at the time. “Not only the labial case but the phallus-gloss slotted nicely between.” Another wrote, “ohhhhh this is the pussy lips phone case they were talking about.” Fun!

Also, the silicone suction (ha!) holder she made for her Glazing Milk Mist quite literally looks like someone smashed a wand into a pastie. Although it wasn’t publicly released, it really made me question if she thinks non-rich people don’t have bathroom counters or floors, or dare I say, bags to store their makeup products.

In 2024, Chief Brand Officer Lauren Ratner told Vogue that the inspiration for the Rhode Lip Case came from the need to create something hands-free and practical. “Our customer won’t go anywhere without their Peptide Lip Treatment, but it can be annoying to dig through your bag to find it or realize you left it at home. Since everyone has a phone glued to their hands, it was a natural fit to combine the two.” The brand seems to have adopted a similar philosophy for its other products. Heavy emphasis on seems.

Like, OK, yes, but what practicality could this waist chain even serve? Sorry, I forgot my purse, but not my convenient little clip-on waist chain!? If you wear it to the beach—like Hailey did—do you take it on and off every time you decide to jump in the water? With her impressive collection of leather jackets and jorts, doesn’t Hailey know what a pocket is? Who is actually buying this???