Armie Hammer Claims He’s So Busy Acting That He’s Now ‘Turning Jobs Down’

Things just continue to look up for Armie Hammer! Not only does he have a podcast that’s steadily churning out news items I wish I never learned, but he’s apparently booking so many acting gigs that he’s been “turning jobs down.”

On Wednesday’s episode of a podcast called Your Mom’s House, he told hosts Christina Pazsitzy and Tom Segura that the industry has recently widened its arms to him after all those pesky sexual assault and cannibalism allegations.

“I’m turning down jobs. My dance card is getting pretty full,” the actor asserted. And according to Hammer, he’s leading his public rehabilitation campaign all on his own and has yet to hire a new agent. “I’ve got these jobs, right? Not a single one of them came through an agent,” Hilariously, he then added that anyone looking to hire him can contact his lawyer, Todd Rubenstein at York Levin.

“By the way, that first job that I turned down after four years of this shit, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had,” Hammer said. In case you missed the news (you did), Hammer is starring in Frontier Crucible, a forthcoming western starring Thomas Jane and William H. Macy. He also said five other projects are on the way. How did Hollywood make such a shift? Well, history shows that it’s always suffered amnesia when it comes to the sex pests and vampiric sycophants it harbors. His return to the silver screen was inevitable, really.

“The worm is turning, it takes time,” Hammer continued. “It’s slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, ‘Man, that guy got fucked.’ And that feels really good. It’s really encouraging.” Frankly, I don’t doubt that people in the industry actually think this, but also, I think we’re entitled to know who.

Hammer also had a disconcerting justification for all the allegations of sexual misconduct, cannibalism, and rape.

“I think somewhere deep down, subconsciously I wanted to get caught,” he said. “I so did not relate to the image of me that was out there in the public of ‘Look at them [Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers]. They’re like the Ralph Lauren family. They’ve got the perfect life and the perfect house and the perfect kids.’”

“I feel like a fucking alien walking around most of the time,” Hammer tacked on. “I don’t feel like a human. I feel like a creature.” Interesting…

Now that the “scandal” (as so many outlets are calling it now) is behind him, Hammer claims he’s better equipped to have “uncomfortable conversations” about everything from his kinks to his upbringing on his own podcast.

“I’m doing it on my terms and I’m doing it authentically as myself,” he said. “And that’s one of the scary things about doing this, and one of the scary things about having the podcast is being vulnerable in a public way, especially having gone through what I went through where all this shit was weaponized against me, is really fucking scary. But I’m leaning into it because I know that the things generally that make me feel afraid are the things that I gotta go towards in order to grow.”

New year, same delusional him…