Come Chat With Jezebel on Discord During Tonight’s VP Debate

We’re less than five weeks from election day and tonight, the two vice presidential candidates, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, will debate on CBS in what is likely to be the final debate of the 2024 presidential election—since Donald Trump is seemingly too scared to debate Kamala Harris again.

And since you know we love to chat at Jezebel, we’ll, of course, be chatting on Discord during the debate. Since you’re reading this post, it means you’ve already subscribed to Jezebel, which means you have access to our Discord server! Nice! Jez staff writer Kylie Cheung will be signing on at 8:30 p.m. EST and the debate starts at 9 p.m. EST and will run for 90 minutes.

Here’s our Discord link one more time.. See you there!