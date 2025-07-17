Let Women Drive a Little Over the Speed Limit

We’ve all been there: tailgated by a scary man in an F-150, barreling down the road like he’s got something to prove. You brace yourself for the inevitable moment he pulls up beside you and gives you that blank, testosterone-soaked stare. Now, imagine that F-150 is a chic blue Audi, and instead of a rage-filled man behind the wheel, it’s none other than British icon Emma Watson. I’d gladly let her pass. I’d be honored, even.
But now, thanks to our backwards society, the gorgeous speedster in question is behind bars (well, metaphorical bars).
After failing to show up in court for a speeding ticket issued in 2024, Watson has officially been banned from driving for six months. And I, for one, am furious. In this economy? In this political climate? Every day, our rights as women are taken away.
Watson reportedly got the ticket in July of last year after she was clocked driving eight miles over the speed limit. Just eight miles! (Not sure how this translates to kilometers because I was raised in the American Education System.)
According to the BBC, Watson already had nine points on her license before this incident. Now, I don’t know what these so-called “points” mean (again: American Education System), but I can only assume, the more points you get, the more badass you are behind the wheel.
On Wednesday, she skipped the five-minute court hearing at the High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court, which is somehow the real name of an actual place—instead opting to just pay the £1,044 ($1,400) fine.
Given that the actress has been pursuing a master’s degree in creative writing at Oxford University, I imagine she was too busy writing the next great magical coming-of-age franchise to worry herself with a traffic-ticket hearing. Or, perhaps she had a gala to attend, or was late to her guest lecture on How to Be A People’s Princess 101. Whatever the reason for the rush, she was only going eight miles over the limit, which, much like Watson herself, is quite sensible.
But because she didn’t appear in court, she’s now banned from driving for six months.
Which brings me to my point: Women should be allowed to go a little over the speed limit. We have places to be, and we usually need to pick up an iced coffee on the way, too, which takes like 10 minutes depending on the line
I know Brits take their rules sooo seriously. But maybe take a cue from your friends across the pond and Fast & Furious it up a little—before I have to “magistrate” my foot up your tweed-clad little butts. Cheers!
Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.
GET JEZEBEL RIGHT IN YOUR INBOX
Still here. Still without airbrushing. Still with teeth.