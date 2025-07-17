Let Women Drive a Little Over the Speed Limit

We’ve all been there: tailgated by a scary man in an F-150, barreling down the road like he’s got something to prove. You brace yourself for the inevitable moment he pulls up beside you and gives you that blank, testosterone-soaked stare. Now, imagine that F-150 is a chic blue Audi, and instead of a rage-filled man behind the wheel, it’s none other than British icon Emma Watson. I’d gladly let her pass. I’d be honored, even.

But now, thanks to our backwards society, the gorgeous speedster in question is behind bars (well, metaphorical bars).

After failing to show up in court for a speeding ticket issued in 2024, Watson has officially been banned from driving for six months. And I, for one, am furious. In this economy? In this political climate? Every day, our rights as women are taken away.

Watson reportedly got the ticket in July of last year after she was clocked driving eight miles over the speed limit. Just eight miles! (Not sure how this translates to kilometers because I was raised in the American Education System.)