Dakota Johnson Pulled a ‘Sorry to This Man’ on Alix Earle 

Between breaking up with Chris Martin and going to dinner with Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson found time to embark on her press tour for The Materialists. This week, that included Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector Test,” which tends to produce some real memeable celebrity moments. Most famous among them is when Keke Palmer was shown a photo of former Vice President Dick Cheney, said she didn’t know who he was, and launched the “sorry to this man” meme. Johnson kind of just did the same.
“Since you claim to not be online, let’s test if you know these online people,” the interviewer asks Johnson, before showing her a picture of Alix Earle.
“Is that…a person on a TV show? Oh, is it Call Her Daddy?” Johnson replies. It’s an especially funny response since Alex Cooper —the actual host of CHD—previously brought Earle into her podcast network. They seemed to become friends, but there was some type of falling out last year and they’re very clearly not friends or business partners anymore, and no one knows why.
The interviewer then shows her a picture of Cooper and asks if she knows who that is. “Are they not the same person?” Johnson asks. She’s then shocked to learn they’re both named Alex. “Are they friends?” she continues. “Are they enemies? Is there beef? About their podcasts? Do they talk about the same things?” Excellent questions.
“What’s going on?” she concludes. None of us knows!
Other notable moments from the test: Johnson didn’t know what a “zaddy” is, she used to have a band with Riley Keough called Folky Porn, and she once sent a man who wronged her friend a gallon of gorilla shit. There weren’t really any “Actually, that’s not true, Ellen,” moments, but I’ll give the internet time to do its thing.
