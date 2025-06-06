Dakota Johnson Pulled a ‘Sorry to This Man’ on Alix Earle 

Between breaking up with Chris Martin and going to dinner with Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson found time to embark on her press tour for The Materialists. This week, that included Vanity Fair’s “Lie Detector Test,” which tends to produce some real memeable celebrity moments. Most famous among them is when Keke Palmer was shown a photo of former Vice President Dick Cheney, said she didn’t know who he was, and launched the “sorry to this man” meme. Johnson kind of just did the same.

“Since you claim to not be online, let’s test if you know these online people,” the interviewer asks Johnson, before showing her a picture of Alix Earle.