Pedro Pascal Pulled a ‘That’s Not True, Ellen’ on Dakota Johnson

This month, Dakota Johnson is Elle‘s latest cover star, and while I typically find these kinds of stories a little lackluster, this particular one is pretty charming. Probably because Pedro Pascal, Johnson’s co-star in the upcoming Celine Song romcom, Materialists, did the interviewing.

Among the topics of conversation were Pascal’s love of Fleetwood Mac: “They’re kind of in a religion category, a little bit, for me.”; Johnson getting rejected from Juilliard: “I think they were like, you don’t stand a chance. But thank you, I appreciate it.”; and their mutual interest in Carl Jung’s psychology. But the most amusing bit came when Pascal asked Johnson about how they first crossed paths.

“According to whose truth?” Johnson responded. “Do you want your story or my story?”