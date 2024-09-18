Man in French Mass Rape Trial Admits Guilt, Apologizes, then Claims He Was Abused as a Child
Amidst claims of "deteriorating health," Dominique Pelicot returned to court and admitted guilt before claiming he, too, is a victim of sexual abuse.Photo: X (Screenshot) News
On Tuesday, Dominique Pelicot, the 71-year-old French man who invited over 80 men to rape his then-wife, Gisèle, while she was unconscious between 2011 and 2020, returned to court for much anticipated testimony.
“She didn’t deserve this, I recognize that,” a reportedly “emotional” Pelicot told the court in Avignon, France. “I am a rapist just like all the others in this room. I ask my wife, my children (and) my grandchildren to accept my apologies. I regret what I did. I ask for your forgiveness, even if it is not forgivable.”
Last week, the mass rape trial that’s rocked the country was adjourned due to his attorneys’ claims that their client’s health was “deteriorating” and Pelicot underwent a series of tests. It’s since been reported that he was diagnosed with a kidney infection and kidney stones. Pelicot and 50 other men, aged 26 to 74, are currently being charged with a number of crimes including rape, gang rape, and privacy breaches by recording and disseminating sexual images. They face up to 20 years in jail.
According to Pelicot, trauma he incurred during his childhood informed his abuse of Gisèle and what he described as an “addiction.” He testified that he, too, is a victim of sexual trauma. After suffering a head injury at the age of nine, Pelicot said that he was sexually abused by a male nurse during his hospital stay. His wife, he said, was of great support in grappling with the experience. He also described an instance in which he was forced to witness a gang rape while working as an apprentice on a construction site during his youth.
On the stand, Pelicot described their relationship differently: “I loved her well for 40 years and badly for 10.”
The trial will continue until December.