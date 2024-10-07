Georgia Supreme Court Predictably Reinstates Deadly Abortion Ban

Just one week after a county court in Georgia blocked the state’s six-week abortion ban, the state Supreme Court reinstated it, and the ban will take effect once again at 5 p.m. on Monday. The Georgia Supreme Court will still hear arguments from the state before making a final decision on an unspecified date but, for now, chose to listen to Attorney General Chris Carr’s (R) argument that the court restore the ban because patients “will not suffer much harm.” This argument is inexplicable just weeks after the state’s maternal mortality committee confirmed the first two maternal deaths that were caused by the state’s abortion ban.

“This ban has already killed multiple women, yet Attorney General Carr rushed to court to reinstate it, ensuring more lives will be lost. This ruling will surely be a death sentence for some, and we won’t back down from this fight,” Alice Wang, staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. CRR, together with the ACLU, ACLU of Georgia, and Planned Parenthood, filed the lawsuit challenging the ban on behalf of organizations and reproductive health clinics including SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, Feminist Women’s Health Clinic, Atlanta Comprehensive Wellness Clinic, and Planned Parenthood Southeast.

Last week, Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney issued a blistering ruling against the ban, and allowed health providers to offer abortion services until 22 weeks. “Women are not some piece of collectively owned community property the disposition of which is decided by majority vote,” he wrote. McBurney stressed that when a pregnancy becomes viable, “then—and only then—may society intervene.” (To be clear, no pregnancy is the same, and “fetal viability” isn’t an arbitrary term or pregnancy marker.)