Is Bill Belichick a Swiftie?

At the height of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour fever, Swiftie Dad, aka dads who accompanied their young daughters to the concert, became a phenomenon. It was a wholesome gesture of non-toxic masculinity—men who showed interest in their daughters’ fandom. We love to see it.

Unfortunately, Bill Belichick, famed former head coach of the New England Patriots, irrevocably damaged the Swiftie Dad trope in a single photo posted over the weekend. Belichick, 72, posed for a sweet selfie with a 24-year-old woman beside a lighthouse in her ritual summer retrospective photo dump on Instagram. In the photo, he’s wearing the infamous blue crewneck from the Eras Tour. If the world was right and just, that woman, 48 years his junior, would be his daughter or perhaps even his granddaughter But, no. That woman, Jordan Hudson, is his girlfriend. Goodbye, Swiftie Dad. Hello, Swiftie Inappropriate Age-Gap Boyfriend.