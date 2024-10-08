Is Bill Belichick a Swiftie?

At the height of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour fever, Swiftie Dad, aka dads who accompanied their young daughters to the concert, became a phenomenon. It was a wholesome gesture of non-toxic masculinity—men who showed interest in their daughters’ fandom. We love to see it.
Unfortunately, Bill Belichick, famed former head coach of the New England Patriots, irrevocably damaged the Swiftie Dad trope in a single photo posted over the weekend. Belichick, 72, posed for a sweet selfie with a 24-year-old woman beside a lighthouse in her ritual summer retrospective photo dump on Instagram. In the photo, he’s wearing the infamous blue crewneck from the Eras Tour. If the world was right and just, that woman, 48 years his junior, would be his daughter or perhaps even his granddaughter But, no. That woman, Jordan Hudson, is his girlfriend. Goodbye, Swiftie Dad. Hello, Swiftie Inappropriate Age-Gap Boyfriend.
I have to wonder if Hudson bought the sweatshirt for Belichick or if he did it as a sign of respect for her culture? (Her culture being “24-year-old girl.”) Though, honestly, Taylor and Travis Kelce might be the exact intersection of what these two have in common. All I know for certain is that Bill Belichick and his weathered New England jowls were never meant to appear in a girlpop’s summer Instagram dump. That is not natural.
During Monday night’s Chiefs-Saints game, Belichick was confronted with Taylor once again. He, Peyton, and Eli Manning all got awkwardly quiet when the camera focused on Swift cheering on her boyfriend. While some outlets are taking the silence as shade against the pop star, I think it’s way more likely that Belichick was strategizing how to bring up seeing Swift with his girlfriend’s friends to win some cool d̶a̶d̶ boyfriend points.
- In her new posthumous memoir, Lisa Marie Presley claims that Michael Jackson was a virgin when they dated at age 35. [People]
- If you come across two skeletons making sweet sweet love, you might be in front of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s home. [Instagram]
- Locked out! Miami is rescinding Diddy’s key to the city. And stay out! [TMZ]
- RIP to soul and gospel star Cissy Houston, mother of Whitney Houston. [NY Times]
