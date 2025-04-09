The Real Tortured Poet? The One Trying to Sue Taylor Swift, If Only She Could Be Found

This week, a Florida-based poet and artist who wants to sue Taylor Swift for allegedly copying her work hit a bit of a snag in her case. Why? Turns out, it’s pretty tough to serve an international pop star papers.
In a motion filed on Monday, Kimberly Marasco asked a judge how much time she could have to locate Swift, given that the singer is largely operating under the radar (aka like a normal person) lately. Marasco is seeking a combined $30 million in damages based on claims that Swift and her company, Taylor Swift Productions, copied her work on songs and music videos from myriad albums including Lover, Folklore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department. Marasco, who notes in the filing that she had never purchased any of Swift’s albums as she “only listened to alternative rock,” claims to have discovered the alleged copying after seeing The Eras Tour. (I’m not a Swift fan either… which means I certainly didn’t engage with The Eras Tour!)
“That is when she discovered the infringement and went back to her earlier albums to check other songs since there were so many found,” the filing reads. No offense, but couldn’t like, every white woman with a diary in the world sue Swift on these grounds? Her lyrics are…not unique. (However, specific examples are to come by in Marasco’s suit.)
This is also the second suit that Marasco has filed against Swift; the first was filed in April 2024 but a judge dismissed from the filing in December—because Marasco claimed she couldn’t find Swift to serve her the papers. I’d argue that her whereabouts were famously known last fall, what with the final leg of The Eras Tour and her showing up to support Travis Kelce. My two cents for Marasco? Should’ve gone to Arrowhead Stadium, babe.
Anyway, it’s perfectly understandable that Swift would not want to be found—especially since she’s denied the allegations and has repeatedly filed to dismiss the lawsuits. Even if she’s not publicly working, she’s got a lot going on in her personal life at the moment. If you believe the recent reports, she’s patching things up with Blake Lively after being named in the dueling It Ends With Us suits.
Whether Marasco has a case here or not, Reddit sure has some opinions…
- Adam Mondschein, the actor who played Blake Lively‘s OBGYN in It Ends With Us, has refuted her claims that she was “nearly nude” on an “open set” during the film’s birthing scene. [E! News]
- Meghann Fahy supremacy! [Entertainment Weekly]
- How did Noah Wyle‘s timid little walk down the spirit tunnel at the Jennifer Hudson show just make me feel things? [People]
- Bill Gates says his children will only inherit “less than 1 percent” of his wealth when he kicks it. One percent, I’ll note, is still about $1 billion. [Page Six]
- Britney Spears broke up with her boyfriend again. [TMZ]
- Can’t be certain but I think a PDA-filled lunch with Keanu Reeves would heal me. [Daily Mail]
- Mariska Hargitay is making a documentary about her mother, Jayne Mansfield, and yes, I am already seated. [Variety]
- Bravo’s nepo babies are getting their own show. [Us Weekly]
GET JEZEBEL RIGHT IN YOUR INBOX
Still here. Still without airbrushing. Still with teeth.