The Real Tortured Poet? The One Trying to Sue Taylor Swift, If Only She Could Be Found

This week, a Florida-based poet and artist who wants to sue Taylor Swift for allegedly copying her work hit a bit of a snag in her case. Why? Turns out, it’s pretty tough to serve an international pop star papers.

In a motion filed on Monday, Kimberly Marasco asked a judge how much time she could have to locate Swift, given that the singer is largely operating under the radar (aka like a normal person) lately. Marasco is seeking a combined $30 million in damages based on claims that Swift and her company, Taylor Swift Productions, copied her work on songs and music videos from myriad albums including Lover, Folklore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department. Marasco, who notes in the filing that she had never purchased any of Swift’s albums as she “only listened to alternative rock,” claims to have discovered the alleged copying after seeing The Eras Tour. (I’m not a Swift fan either… which means I certainly didn’t engage with The Eras Tour!)