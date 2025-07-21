JD Vance Go Somewhere You Actually Belong (Hell) Challenge 

Despite vocally hating the U.K., the Vice President and his family are vacationing there this summer.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  July 21, 2025 | 1:50pm
Photo: Getty Images Politics
JD Vance Go Somewhere You Actually Belong (Hell) Challenge 
By now, it’s basic fact that most places Vice President JD Vance goes, he doesn’t belong. It’s literally part of his “Appalachian” poor boy to Ivy League to the White House brand. Lately, though, he’s taking it to new territories—many of which I also happen to enjoy.
Last weekend, while families were separated en masse in the latest series of ICE raids, the second family took a trip to Disneyland. Vance, his wife, Usha, and their children were spotted riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, dining at 21 Royal restaurant, and walking through Star Wars land, accompanied by VIP Tour Guide staffers. As someone who thinks Heaven resembles a Disney theme park, I was upset by this. Unfortunately, it’s getting worse.
Over the weekend, the Guardian reported that the Vances will soon holiday in the Cotswolds. According to the publication, the family is renting a property among the picturesque villages soon after President Donald Trump finishes a stay in Scotland. From July 25-29, Trump will pay a visit to his two golf courses—Turnberry in Ayrshire and Menie in Aberdeenshire. How nice for him. Rest assured, counter-protests have already been planned in the capital city.

Following the Cotswolds stay, Vance and his family are then expected to move on to London—though the Vances’ sudden interest in the U.K. comes as something of a surprise. If you don’t recall, the Vice President previously expressed complete disdain for London (and every third European city). Just before last year’s presidential election, Vance ranted on The Tim Dillon Show about the city not feeling “English anymore.” To read between the lines, that just means there’s not enough wealthy white people sipping tea with their pinkies out for him.

Disneyland is one thing, but London and the Cotswolds? Is there no sacred space anymore??? Next, I’ll run into him in a Sephora buying more eyeliner

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...