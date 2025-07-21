JD Vance Go Somewhere You Actually Belong (Hell) Challenge 

By now, it’s basic fact that most places Vice President JD Vance goes, he doesn’t belong. It’s literally part of his “Appalachian” poor boy to Ivy League to the White House brand. Lately, though, he’s taking it to new territories—many of which I also happen to enjoy.

Following the Cotswolds stay, Vance and his family are then expected to move on to London—though the Vances’ sudden interest in the U.K. comes as something of a surprise. If you don’t recall, the Vice President previously expressed complete disdain for London (and every third European city). Just before last year’s presidential election, Vance ranted on The Tim Dillon Show about the city not feeling “English anymore.” To read between the lines, that just means there’s not enough wealthy white people sipping tea with their pinkies out for him.

Disneyland is one thing, but London and the Cotswolds? Is there no sacred space anymore??? Next, I’ll run into him in a Sephora buying more eyeliner…

