Trump Administration Sued Over Medicaid Funding Ban (Again)

On July 16, the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit on behalf of Maine Family Planning against the Trump administration over the piece of the bill that aims to defund Planned Parenthood. “The provision’s parameters were designed to create plausible deniability that its sole target was Planned Parenthood; as a result, MFP got caught in its net,” the organization’s lawsuit states

The Defund Provision of the GOP bill doesn’t explicitly name Planned Parenthood or any specific organization; rather, it states that any nonprofit that offers abortion services and received $800,000 or more in revenue from Medicaid payments in 2023 is barred from receiving federal money. Most abortion providers aren’t even close to meeting that $800,000 threshold, so Planned Parenthood has argued that the bill is a backdoor way to target the organization for its abortion rights advocacy, thereby violating its freedom of speech.

But Maine Family Planning, which operates 18 clinics across the state—many of which are in healthcare deserts—receives about $1.9 million a year in Medicaid reimbursements. If the Defund Provision goes through, thousands of low-income Mainers will lose access to both primary and reproductive health care, including access to birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing. George Hill, the president and CEO of the organization, told the Associated Press that for about two-thirds of its patients, their clinics are the only source of medical care.