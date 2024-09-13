Jack Antonoff Refutes ‘Disgusting Man’ Allegations

Since the VMAs on Tuesday night, a little rumor about Bleachers frontman and famed Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, etc., collaborator Jack Antonoff has been swirling online.
After a clip that appeared to show Antonoff putting in earplugs during Katy Perry’s performance went viral, there’s been speculation that he has beef with the head of “Woman’s World.” Of course, the terminally online had a lot to say. He’s a “disgusting man” etc., etc. Was Antonoff trying to drown out this year’s Video Vanguard award recipient? In short: No. He was simply guarding his hearing. Would I blame him either way? Also, no.
On Thursday, he addressed the “disgusting man” allegations on Twitter.
“I would like to tell you directly from me that i (sic) did in fact use earplugs the other night,” Antonoff wrote. “they were blue ‘hearos’ brand and im mortified to admit that i’ve been using them for a long time as well as buying them in bulk.”
Antonoff added that he uses earplugs on a number of occasions—not just when he’s in the presence of a Dr. Luke apologist.
“it is humiliating to admit that i use them on planes and every night while sleep. there is nothing left to do but apologize and thank those who have covered this story because although it’s an embarrassment to my family and i, i do believe that this was a very important and pressing issue that needed to be exposed,” he jested.
“i’m sorry to those i let down and today i will not being going to work and instead thinking about my earplug use and everyone that has been affected by it,” he added.
Well, there you have it. I mean, Antonoff technically still didn’t specify whether he disliked Perry’s music, but I guess this will do!
- Apparently, ABC News is facing a “talent crisis” after firing T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. So…hire them back??? [Page Six]
- Yikes. Dave Grohl used the same pick-up line for two different women: his wife, and someone who was not his wife. After he was married. [Daily Mail]
- Britney Spears on Sabrina Carpenter‘s VMAs performance: “Why didn’t she kiss a girl?” I’m literally always saying this. [Us Weekly]
- Yes, Lady Gaga has seen the memes about the NYU Facebook group that made fun of her in college. She doesn’t care. [Variety]
- Not Bella Hadid making me want to date a cowboy…[Just Jared]
GET JEZEBEL RIGHT IN YOUR INBOX
Still here. Still without airbrushing. Still with teeth.