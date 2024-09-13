Jack Antonoff Refutes ‘Disgusting Man’ Allegations

Since the VMAs on Tuesday night, a little rumor about Bleachers frontman and famed Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, etc., collaborator Jack Antonoff has been swirling online.

After a clip that appeared to show Antonoff putting in earplugs during Katy Perry’s performance went viral, there’s been speculation that he has beef with the head of “Woman’s World.” Of course, the terminally online had a lot to say. He’s a “disgusting man” etc., etc. Was Antonoff trying to drown out this year’s Video Vanguard award recipient? In short: No. He was simply guarding his hearing. Would I blame him either way? Also, no.

On Thursday, he addressed the “disgusting man” allegations on Twitter.