A Solo Mission for Katy Perry??

Between her flop album, flop tour, and flop space mission, one would imagine Katy Perry‘s year couldn’t possibly get any worse. Well, apparently it can. This week, multiple tabloids have reported that she and her partner of nearly 10 years, Orlando Bloom, have taken their final trip around the sun together.

According to People, the pop star-cum-space explorer’s many career shortcomings played a pivotal role in the relationship’s demise.

“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” one purported “insider” told the magazine. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.” Another source added: “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship.”

Sources who spoke to Page Six claim the relationship isn’t officially over just yet.

“They are waiting till her tour is over before they split,” the source said. (The tour, I might add, doesn’t end until December 7.) If true, hat’s a long time to play pretend for two very public people. Perhaps the reason for the separation has something to do with Bloom not wanting to feel obligated to actually see the tour…

Meanwhile, Bloom is promoting his forthcoming film, Deep Cover. On Tuesday, he brought his “emotional support” teacup poodle, Biggie Smalls, to his interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and his appearance on Today. While he didn’t address the rumors about his relationship, he did allude to feeling fragile of late.

“He’s a real emotional support animal because I’m very emotional right now,” Bloom told Fallon. Hmmmm…