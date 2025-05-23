Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced decisive action to protect the nation from the great threat of… *squints* international scholars and students at Harvard University. Noem declared that Harvard would be stripped of its certification for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, through which Harvard is able to enroll its sizable population of over 7,000 visa holders. (Over a quarter—27%—of Harvard’s student body comprises international students.)

A court quickly blocked Noem’s attempt to ban international students, at least until it issues a permanent ruling on Harvard’s ongoing lawsuit against the Trump administration. But… it certainly says a lot how fast that moved!

Noem’s attempts to ban international students from Harvard aren’t entirely surprising—last month, Noem first made the threat, claiming in an unhinged statement that “Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism… fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security.” Noem and the Trump administration demanded that the university turn over the private student records and allow the administration free rein to shape its curriculum and eliminate all student protests of Israel’s genocide in Gaza from campus.

Harvard refused, and now, Noem and the administration are trying to ban the school from enrolling international students. And, as Noem is wont to do, she released yet another even more confounding statement announcing this, inexplicably equating Harvard with the Chinese Communist Party. “This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” she said. Later, Noem stopped by Fox News, dolled up as she so often is to spew racist bullshit on camera, and declared, “This should be a warning to every other university to get your act together,” further threatening other universities that don’t fully hand over the reins to the Trump administration.