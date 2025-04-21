May the Man Who Stole ICE Barbie’s Purse Never Be Caught

Difficult as it may be to believe, someone wanted something from Kristy Noem’s closet so badly that they decided to steal it. If you need to take a minute with this information, by all means! But you should know that on Easter Sunday, a purse belonging to the United States Secretary of Homeland Security was swiped as she dined with her family.

On Monday, a law enforcement source confirmed to CNN that the restaurant’s security footage had been reviewed by the Secret Service (who also provides security for Noem) and showed an unidentified white man wearing a medical mask snatching the handbag right out from under the table. Noem acknowledged the incident at the White House Easter Egg Roll and said an investigation is ongoing. Before I go on, I really must ask: if Noem has her own detail, how the hell does a purse get stolen???