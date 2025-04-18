Nebraska Wants to Make Abortion Clinics Hold Burials 

This week, the Nebraska legislature debated a bill that would require health care facilities to dispose of embryonic and fetal remains from abortion via cremation, burial, “or as directed by the Board of Health.” According to its author, state Sen. Ben Hansen (R), this only applies to the remains from “elective” abortions and “spontaneous” abortions, or miscarriages. So if a patient needed an abortion to save their life, the clinic could seemingly dispose of the remains without a funeral.

The bill, LB 632, states that these facilities need to “respect the dignity of aborted unborn children,” but apparently not the dignity of the patient…since it also states that “no notice of the method of disposition shall be required to be given to a woman upon whom an abortion was performed.”

“If this really is about dignity for the fetus, which is what Republicans say…then why wouldn’t it apply to all pregnancies?” Jessica Valenti, the author of the Abortion, Every Day newsletter, said in March of LB 632. “They could not make it any clearer that this is about punishment, and shaming women who choose to end their pregnancies.”