Nebraska Police Say Woman Improperly Handled Fetal Remains…That They Haven’t Seen

Well, file this one under strange and incredibly concerning. Prosecutors for Nebraska’s Richardson County have charged a 30-year-old resident with unlawful disposal of human remains, a felony, and concealing a death, a misdemeanor—despite not seeing the remains themselves.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the charges stem from a tip claiming that in October 2023, the woman, Taylor Rogers, had an abortion in her bathroom and kept the fetal remains in her trunk and then the witness’ trunk before eventually disposing of them. The unnamed witness claims the remains were those of a fully developed “baby.” Local authorities say they received these claims about Richards in May 2024. But I can’t stress this enough: No one but the informant even claims to have seen the remains—the felony charge against Rogers is only based on a tip. Sheriff Rick Hardesty told reporters that authorities have searched for but not found the remains in question.

Richardson County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Novak claims that, in July, he called Rogers to ask about the allegations, but she hung up, then texted him, “it was legal through and through.” In November, while Rogers was jailed on unrelated charges, investigators confronted her about the allegations that she’d improperly disposed of the remains of a fully formed baby; Novak claims that Rogers admitted to having been pregnant and had an abortion in her home in 2023, but disputed the other allegations.