Nikki Haley Wrote ‘Finish Them’ on Israeli Bombs as Netanyahu Faces War Crime Charges

In photos that will surely appear in history textbooks someday to illustrate the inhumanity of the U.S. and Israel’s war on Gaza, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley was photographed over the weekend signing an Israeli bomb with a chilling message: “Finish them.” Haley, wearing Chanel sunglasses to make her mark on the weapon that will be dropped on a starving civilian population, also autographed the bombs and wrote, “America loves Israel!” The photos were published as the failed presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor tours parts of Israel that were attacked by Hamas in October, alongside Knesset member and former UN Envoy Danny Danon. Since October, Israeli forces have killed over 36,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 15,000 children.

Danon shared a sampling of photos of Haley writing on the artillery shells to Twitter on Tuesday: “Finish them! This is what my friend, the former ambassador, Nikki Haley wrote today on a shell during a visit to an artillery post on the northern border,” Danon wrote.

Finish them! זה מה שכתבה היום חברתי, השגרירה לשעבר, ניקי היילי על פגז במהלך ביקור במוצב של תותחנים בגבול הצפון. הגיע הזמן לשינוי משוואה – תושבי צור וצידון יתפנו, תושבי הצפון יחזרו. צה”ל יכול לנצח! pic.twitter.com/qvLNCXPl7o — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 28, 2024

At different points on her trip through Israel, Haley told reporters that the U.S. “needs to do whatever Israel needs and stop telling them how to fight this war.” Her remarks come as Israeli forces are escalating horrific attacks on Rafah, a previously designated safe zone in the southernmost part of Gaza, where over a million displaced Palestinians are currently sheltering after fleeing bombardment in the north. Over the weekend, an Israeli attack killed dozens of Palestinians sheltering in a Rafah refugee camp, in what the Israeli government later called “a tragic accident.” Several Palestinians, including children, were burned to death.

Haley’s visit also comes within days of the International Criminal Court issuing applications for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and other Israeli and Hamas officials on war crimes charges. The ICC alleges that Netanyahu and Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, have committed war crimes of starvation, willful killing, intentional direct attacks against civilians, and more. The evidence—including photos, footage, testimony from humanitarian groups, and Israeli officials’ own words—is all fairly damning.

Israel’s U.S.-funded, U.S.-armed war on Gaza has been one of stunning cruelty that seemingly breaks a new international human rights law each day. Haley’s decision to not just sign her name on an artillery shell but also weave in a frankly psychotic message isn’t just gross—it’s also politically stupid, forever tying her to a foreign country’s war crimes.