Hmm! Pete Hegseth Makes Zero Promises About Treating Women Better

In the month since the election, one of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees has already had to withdraw from consideration. And, with any luck, another of his picks could soon join Matt Gaetz over on Cameo. Whatever happens, Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense secretary, is facing more concerns from the GOP this week than last.

As a refresher, Hegseth, a former Fox News host, faces a disturbing allegation that he raped and potentially drugged a woman in 2017 at a political convention. Then, over the weekend and earlier this week, new, detailed reports surfaced about Hegseth’s alleged alcoholism. According to the reports, Hegseth, who formerly worked at veteran advocacy nonprofits before Fox News, routinely showed up to work events aggressively drunk; on several occasions, he had to be forcibly removed. Even while Hegseth hosted his early morning Fox News show starting in 2018, sources this week recounted him sometimes showing up drunk.

Reports about the rape allegation against Hegseth first surfaced a month ago, but Senate Republicans are only expressing trepidation about him now that his issues with alcoholism are coming to light. The Hill reported on Wednesday that Hegseth “promised” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), the incoming Senate Armed Services chair, that he won’t drink if confirmed as defense secretary. “I think that’s probably a good idea,” Wicker told reporters.

Umm… a couple immediate reactions: Tellingly, Hegseth made no promises about how he’ll treat women. Hegseth previously argued women shouldn’t be allowed in combat roles in the military and has also been accused of fostering a sexist work environment and pursuing sexual relationships with female staffers at the veteran advocacy groups he led. His own mother called him “an abuser of women.” (She’s since gone on Fox News to take this back.) But don’t worry guys, he won’t drink — if confirmed!

The other issue with Hegseth's little pinky promise is that ultimatums are actually incredibly counterproductive for people struggling with addiction or pursuing sobriety. I would also argue that putting them in charge of the most powerful military in the world probably won't help either.