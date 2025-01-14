Elizabeth Warren Teaches Men Crucial Lesson: Running Your Mouth on a Podcast Will Come Back to Bite You!
During Day 1 of Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearings, Warren confronted the Trump nominee over his "straight up” opposition to women in combat roles. “I'm quoting you from the podcast,” she said.Photo: Screenshot Politics
Much as you or I may wish it weren’t so, the Senate is beginning confirmation hearings for the circus of alleged abusers and otherwise wildly unqualified randos Donald Trump has nominated to key positions in his administration. And first up is Pete Hegseth, the alleged rapist and former Fox News host Trump tapped to run the $850 billion defense department. As journalist Rebecca Traister pointed out, Hegseth’s confirmation is a major test of just how much insufferable bullshit the incoming, far-right president will be able to push through Congress (paraphrasing!).
In what felt like a major throwback to 2017, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) predictably came out swinging against Hegseth, wielding the characteristic viciousness she reserves for banking executives. Warren specifically confronted Hegseth on his past comments that women should be barred from combat roles in the military. While he’s been saying this for years, he repeated it as recently as November 7. “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles,” Hegseth said on the Shawn Ryan Show. “It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated.” Weeks later, Hegseth joined Megyn Kelly’s podcast and sang a slightly different tune, maintaining that so long as women can meet the standards required to be in combat roles, “let’s go.”
When Hegseth tried to suggest he’s never advocated against women in combat roles, but instead advocated for women to meet “standards,” Warren read his own quote on the Shawn Ryan Show back to him. “I’m quoting you from the podcast,” she said, asking him, “Where is the reference to standards? That they should be there if they can carry, or run?” This quote came just “32 days ago,” she pointed out, and only days before Trump tapped Hegseth as defense secretary. Why shouldn’t women in the military believe that “32 days after being confirmed, you’ll go back to those views?” Warren asked.
Hegseth: This issue has always been about standards