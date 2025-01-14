Elizabeth Warren Teaches Men Crucial Lesson: Running Your Mouth on a Podcast Will Come Back to Bite You!

Hegseth: This issue has always been about standards

Warren: I'm quoting you from the podcast. Women shouldn't be in combat at all. Where is the reference to standards. I don't see that at all.

— Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

I argue there is a moral to this story for men everywhere—beyond not being a misogynist and a very stupid misogynist, at that. The easiest way to avoid getting fried by someone who says to you, “I’m quoting you from the podcast,” is to simply not speak on a podcast! And, uh, maybe avoid writing manifestos about fixing the U.S. military that include such bangers as this line from his book, The War on Warriors: “Dads push us to take risks. Moms put the training wheels on our bikes. We need moms. But not in the military, especially in combat units.”

Of course, there are a lot of other things Hegseth has done or allegedly done that I also strongly advise against—sexual assault, for instance, or routinely showing up to work drunk, or even ordering three gin and tonics for breakfast on a weekday.

It’s only day one and the hearings have already devolved into a circus. Even beforehand, Senate Republicans showed just how determined they are to look the other way from Hegseth’s major liabilities: The New Yorker reported that several GOP senators, including supposed sexual assault victim advocates Joni Ernst and Susan Collins, declined to privately meet the woman accusing Hegseth of rape.

As for the hearing itself… Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), famous for his acute intellect, opened for Republicans by declaring that “we’re spending more money on transgender restrooms than we are covering for $100 million airplanes” and that DEI trainings are scaring soldiers away from combat; his source, I presume, is that this all came to him in a dream. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) said Hegseth ought to be forgiven for his extensive, past transgressions—such as running veteran advocacy organizations into the ground with his alleged alcoholism and extensive infidelity—because Mullin, too, would “be in prison” if it weren’t for his wife. Weird flex, but OK!

Democrats, meanwhile, had quite a few zingers locked and loaded, though it’s a small consolation given that Hegseth seems likely to be confirmed. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia came prepared (and nasty!), recounting Hegseth’s sordid history of extramarital affairs (“I assume that in each of your weddings, you’ve pledged to be faithful to your wife. You’ve taken an oath to do that, haven’t you?”), grilling Hegseth about NDAs he’s made people like his rape accuser sign, and, when Hegseth tried to write off all the misconduct allegations against him for being “anonymous,” Kaine had something for that, too: “They’re not anonymous… We have seen records with names attached to all of these including your own mother.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a veteran herself, put on a show of humiliating Hegseth over his total lack of knowledge of geopolitics and military operations. For example, Duckworth asked Hegseth to name three countries in ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations), which I couldn’t do, but alas I’m not in the running to lead the U.S. military. Hegseth named three countries, none of which are in ASEAN. “I suggest you do a little homework,” Duckworth said.

Aaaand I repeat: This was day one!