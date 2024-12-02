Pete Hegseth Was Called an ‘Abuser of Women’ by His Own Mom

Donald Trump continues to hire the best people — if by “best people,” you mean men with concerning allegations of sexual misconduct and misogyny. And Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, is leading the way. After the Trump administration was reportedly “blindsided” by a graphic, disturbing 2017 rape allegation against Hegseth earlier this month, over the weekend, a 2018 email to Hegseth from his mother resurfaced, in which she called her own son an “abuser of women.”

The New York Times published the 400-word email on Sunday. Hegseth’s mother, Penelope Hegseth, wrote to her son and his second wife Samantha while they were getting a divorce. “You are an abuser of women—that is the ugly truth and I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego,” Penelope said. “You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth.”

Penelope continued, “For you to try to label [Samantha] as ‘unstable’ for your own advantage is despicable and abusive. Is there any sense of decency left in you? … I don’t want to debate with you. You twist and abuse everything I say anyway. But… On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself.”