‘Progressive’ Lawmaker Endorses Sex Pest for NYC Mayor

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

The 2025 New York City mayor’s race has everything: A surging Democratic socialist, a current mayor who’s skipping the Democratic primary, and a sex pest former governor who’s deeply out of touch. Here’s an update ahead of the ranked-choice election on June 24, with some wild developments involving said former governor.

First, Mayor Eric Adams announced in April that he would skip the primary, given his low approval ratings and that whole thing about working with the Trump administration on immigration after they recommended dismissing his federal corruption charges. He’s going to be on the ballot in November as an independent.

State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani has orchestrated a massive door-knocking effort and energetic word-of-mouth campaign that raised enough money to be the first campaign to run TV ads. He and a fellow progressive, comptroller Brad Lander, have earned scores of endorsements from groups including the United Auto Workers, the New York Working Families Party, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Since voters can rank five candidates, groups are making multiple endorsements.) Mamdani is currently polling in second place.