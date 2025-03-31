Andrew Cuomo Still Doesn’t Get Why His Workplace Harassment Was Offensive
New York Magazine profiled the NYC mayoral candidate, and it wouldn't be a Cuomo story if he didn't offer some truly delusional quotes about his sexual harassment case.Photo: Getty Images Politics
On Monday, New York Magazine dropped a new Andrew Cuomo profile that details a purported (and partial) “reinvention” during his campaign for New York City Mayor. Earlier this month, writer David Freedlander followed the disgraced former Governor of New York, Zionist, accused sex pest, and proponent of a police state, on a series of campaign stops in Harlem. The takeaways? According to Cuomo, progressive ideology is the most pressing problem in the city, and he still thinks saying “ciao bella” to his female employees is molto bene.
After months of speculation (and at least one “fiery speech” in support of Israel), Cuomo announced the rumors of his political comeback were true in early March via a 17-minute video posted to his campaign website: “Today, it is necessary to launch a bold action plan to turn New York City around to save our city,” Cuomo said. What does said bold action plan entail? In short: Increasing the number of police officers in the subway, promising to transform the city’s public housing system, and proposing a stop to the “chaos of e-bikes.” To Freedlander, Cuomo also continued to beat the pro-cop drum, specifically pointing the finger at progressives like Bill de Blasio (a man more liberal than progressive, to be clear) for questioning the ethics and efficacy of police.
“This extremist left wing represents no one. Who does it represent? If you are in Manhattan, or Park Slope, and it’s ‘No police; police are bad.’ That was Bill de Blasio, and it’s very popular in Park Slope, yes, but who does that help?” So, what exactly is Cuomo’s strategy? Well, the story notes that Cuomo chose to deliver a speech he referred to as “more police” to a congregation at a Baptist church in Harlem. Need I go on?
“Progressives were supposed to be about helping the poor, minorities, the disenfranchised. That’s why I wanted to do ‘more police’ in a Black church, because, by their own theory, progressives care about the poor and the downtrodden,” Cuomo said. “No, they don’t. That’s not who your policies help. And meanwhile the city is going backwards and people are leaving.” As if New York City wasn’t a place in which every system (apart from the carceral, of course) was under-funded. Or, that Cuomo didn’t have his own affordable housing, education, and racial inequity crises. Frankly, if the people who are able to leave New York are doing so because of progressive policy, I think we should let them!