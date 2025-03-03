Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Platform: Flood Subways With Cops & Stop ‘the Chaos of E-Bikes’

On Saturday, Andrew Cuomo announced that the rumors of his political comeback are true: He’s running for Mayor of New York City.

In a 17-minute video posted to his campaign website, the disgraced former Governor of New York did as all New York City mayoral candidates are wont to do: paint a dystopian picture of Gotham in which he, and he alone, can save…kind of like the superhero he once insisted he wasn’t.

“We know that today our New York City is in trouble,” Cuomo tells the camera as images of displaced people on the street and in the subway flash across the screen. “You see it in the empty storefronts, the graffiti, the grime, the migrant influx, the random violence. The city just feels threatening, out of control, and in crisis.”

“Today, it is necessary to launch a bold action plan to turn New York City around to save our city,” he continued. What does said bold action plan entail? In short: Increasing the number of police officers in the subway, promising a transformation of the city’s public housing system, and proposing a stop to the “chaos of e-bikes” on city streets.

Later in the video, Cuomo also specifically cites his experience in negotiations with President Donald Trump: “I have worked with President Trump in many different situations and I hope President Trump remembers his hometown and works with us to make it better.”