Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Platform: Flood Subways With Cops & Stop ‘the Chaos of E-Bikes’

“We know that today our New York City is in trouble,” Cuomo tells the camera as images of displaced people on the street and in the subway flash across the screen. “You see it in the empty storefronts, the graffiti, the grime, the migrant influx, the random violence. The city just feels threatening, out of control, and in crisis.”
“Today, it is necessary to launch a bold action plan to turn New York City around to save our city,” he continued. What does said bold action plan entail? In short: Increasing the number of police officers in the subway, promising a transformation of the city’s public housing system, and proposing a stop to the “chaos of e-bikes” on city streets.
Later in the video, Cuomo also specifically cites his experience in negotiations with President Donald Trump: “I have worked with President Trump in many different situations and I hope President Trump remembers his hometown and works with us to make it better.”
At his first campaign event on Saturday, Cuomo’s three daughters took the stage on his behalf.
“I do not feel the sense of safety I once felt in New York,” Cara Kennedy-Cuomo reportedly told the crowd. She later bemoaned struggling to find an “affordable” apartment in Brooklyn. Sorry, but I have difficulty believing that anyone with the “Kennedy” surname is struggling to access affordable housing…
Speculation of a potential Cuomo candidacy began swirling as early as July 2024, after he delivered a “fiery speech” in support of Israel and in opposition to antisemitism at the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton. At the time, Page Six reported that Cuomo recently founded Never Again, Now! with Steven M. Cohen, owner of the New York Mets. This month, the group has been running anti-Hamas TV ads throughout New York state. In the speech, she notably condemned college students protesting the Israeli occupation in Gaza.
“This is not about the First Amendment, the right to speak my mind, peaceful protest,” he told the crowd. “That is not what is happening. These are criminal acts…These are hate crimes. When you attack a person because of race, religion or creed, it is a hate crime.”According to Page Six sources, New York elites began leaning on Cuomo to run soon after.
“All anyone wanted to talk about was when he is going to announce he’s going to run for mayor, and how they can help,” a source told the tabloid.
Then, last week, The Hill reported that Democratic strategists are coalescing around Cuomo for Mayor since they think he would be poised as the perfect opposition to Trump.
“We need someone who’s a strong messenger, who knows how to communicate to the public and is willing to put on the gloves and punch,” Jamal Simmons told the publication.“I don’t think we’re looking for purity anymore or we shouldn’t be.” To be clear, I doubt anybody is dumb enough to look to politics for purity at this point. A candidate who doesn’t have 13 allegations of workplace sexual harassment and whose covid mishandling didn’t result in an estimated 15,000 nursing home deaths is preferred though. Clearly, that’s too much to ask for.
Before the dueling scandals that would ultimately cost Cuomo his position in 2021, he gained national attention for his daily press briefings during the pandemic which—unfortunately—spawned the rise of the Cuomosexuals, in which many women across the nation developed a crush on Cuomo. Even one former Jezebel writer admittedly caught feelings for the former mayor. And you thought these were unprecedented times? But that’s beside the point.
It should go without saying that Cuomo—an accused sex pest, Zionist, and proponent of a police state—doesn’t deserve a comeback. Not now, even when the political landscape is so bleak that no current options seem a viable foil to the fascist regime in office (least of all the current mayor, Eric Adams, who seems pretty happy to go along with whatever Trump says for immunity). Not ever.
“As frustrated as city residents rightfully are about the behavior of its scandal-plagued mayor, Eric Adams, it can indeed get worse,” Lindsey Boylan, an ex-Cuomo aid and the first accuser of workplace harassment in his administration, wrote in a scathing op-ed published by Vanity Fair over the weekend. “Although some pundits have been insisting that enough time has passed—and that certain men who have fallen from power should be allowed to regain it—that stance is misguided because men like Cuomo never really lose power. They maintain their positions because people who are very powerful themselves are still afraid of them—a dynamic that speaks to our political moment.”
Couldn’t have said it any better myself.