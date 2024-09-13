Taylor Swift Got Nearly Half a Million People to Visit Vote.gov

The Tortured Poets Department? More like The Voter Mobilization Department.

Terrible jokes aside, Taylor Swift’s recent Instagram endorsing Kamala Harris and urging her 284 million followers to register to vote has, as anticipated, mobilized hundreds of thousands of Americans to register to vote—or, at least, check their voter registration status.

In the 24 hours following Swift’s post, Vote.gov saw 405,999 people referred to their site directly from Swift’s Instagram, according to the General Services Administration, which runs the non-partisan site in partnership with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. You can’t technically register to vote on the site, rather, Vote.gov directs people to their state election websites. But the GSA also said there were over 27,000 new registrations through the site on just September 11, and more than 80,000 people who checked their registration status.

Data firm TargetSmart similarly told CBS News that there was a “400% or 500% increase” in voter registration, or between 9,000 and 10,000 people an hour. “It’s really unlike anything I’ve seen,” TargetSmart senior adviser Tom Bonier told the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Meanwhile, Vote.org said at least 52,222 Americans registered to vote through their site following Swift’s endorsement, and at least 144,243 Americans verified their registration status, according to CNN.