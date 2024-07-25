Jennifer Aniston went scorched earth on J.D. Vance on Wednesday, calling out the GOP VP nominee for his asinine “childless cat ladies” remarks and atrocious views on reproductive freedoms, while mentioning her own fertility struggles. It was a sharp, searing takedown that I hope will inspire other celebrities to similarly tear down the Ohio senator to their millions of social media followers.

“I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” Aniston wrote in her Instagram stories, above a clip of Vance appearing on Tucker Carlson’s since-canceled Fox News show in 2021.

In the clip, which was recently shared by Ron Filipkowski, Vance tells Carlson that we’re “effectively run in this country, via the Democrats… by a bunch of childless cat ladies, who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

Jennifer Aniston slams Trump’s running mate JD Vance for his comments about women without children: “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I… pic.twitter.com/ULC6ro7Nl4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2024

“It’s just a basic fact,” Vance continued, naming Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Pete Buttigieg as examples. Remember, the GOP doesn’t count Harris’ stepchildren as real children since they’re not her biological children. I’d also argue that a “basic fact” is more like, “The sky is blue,” and not, “Childless cat ladies are ruining democracy,” but I’m getting off track. (Though I wish childless cat ladies were running the country!)

Beneath the clip, Aniston wrote: “All I can say is…Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Vance, who has three children, applauded the Supreme Court for killing Roe v. Wade during his Senate campaign and, in 2022, said he “would like abortion to be illegal nationally.” The GOP has also spent the better part of 2024 blocking legislation that would establish a right to IVF.

In 2022, Aniston told Allure how she tried, for years, to get pregnant through IVF, but was ultimately unsuccessful. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she said, adding that, while tabloids were endlessly publishing “Baby Watch” stories about her, she was “going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”