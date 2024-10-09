Texas OBGYNs Want to Leave the State

Since 2022, Texas has threatened abortion providers with life in prison, and before that total ban took effect, the state became the first in the nation to enforce a six-week abortion ban (SB 8) in 2021. The impact of these laws, designed to force doctors to abdicate their most fundamental responsibilities to their patients, can’t be understated.

In September, NBC published the first maternal mortality data from Texas since SB 8 took effect in September 2021, and found maternal deaths in the state increased by a staggering 56% from 2019 to 2022, compared to an 11% increase nationwide during the same time period. Now, a new survey, out this week, shows the state of maternal health in Texas is on track to become exponentially more dangerous.

The survey, conducted by Manatt Health, received responses from 450 practicing doctors and 47 medical residents in Texas, with 70% saying the state’s abortion ban prohibits them from providing high-quality, evidence-based care. Even more concerning, a fifth of respondents said they’ve considered leaving Texas and 13% said they plan to retire early as a result of the abortion ban. The majority of OBGYN residents said Texas’ abortion laws will be a factor in whether they stay in the state.