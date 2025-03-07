Greasy Weasel Starts Apparent 2028 Campaign by Throwing Trans People Under the Bus

Welcome back to Barf Bag, a subscriber-exclusive column. Here’s everything you get when you subscribe.

We are less than two months into President Donald Trump‘s second term and Democrats are already jockeying to lead the party in hopes of becoming the nominee for 2028. Some lawmakers are leading protests and giving rousing speeches while others….launched a podcast and had a right-wing freak as their first guest?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), a rodent-like mammal who’s assumed human form, used the inaugural episode of his new podcast, This is Gavin Newsom, to interview Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and to take what we have to assume was a planned swipe at transgender people. If a Democrat has Kirk on their podcast, they know he’s going to ask about trans people.

Kirk challenged Newsom for his stance on a transgender high school track athlete, and the Governor responded, “I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness—it’s deeply unfair.” He then noted that conservatives made a campaign issue out of transgender athletes in youth and college sports. “The last couple years, boy did I [see] how you guys were able to weaponize that issue at another level.” Newsom then agreed with Kirk that the GOP was successfully painting Democrats as out of step on sports rules. “I agree with you,” he said. “We’re getting crushed on it.” (Some Democratic strategists believe former Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election in part because of tepid support for trans people, but the reality is that Joe Biden doomed the party by running for re-election and then dropping out so late there was no time for a primary.)

Newsom then said he recognized there’s more going on than just concerns over competitive advantage, but it felt hollow in the context of the whole spectacle. “There’s also a humility and a grace that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with, as well,” he said. After the interview, Kirk retweeted multiple posts claiming he’d owned Newsom and had started a Democratic civil war.

Parker Molloy, a media critic who is herself trans, noted that Newsom having Kirk on as his first-ever guest felt like part of a plan to create a media moment for himself.