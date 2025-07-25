Missouri’s Anti-Abortion AG Wants to Sue All the Abortions Away

Andrew Bailey has chalked up a lot of controversy since taking office as Missouri’s attorney general in 2023. From trying to keep wrongfully convicted people in prison to positioning himself as a juridical proxy in Trump’s anti-DEI crusade, the man’s got a track record of using his office to fulfill a right-wing agenda (so much, in fact, that a running “Bailey tally” tracks his abuses of power).

And despite Missouri voting in November to protect abortion access, Bailey’s agenda includes attacking reproductive rights any chance he gets. In March, he subpoenaed the Missouri Abortion Fund to try and access patients’ private medical records. Now, his latest anti-abortion transgression involves using flawed science to try and take down Planned Parenthood.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Bailey declares that “for years, Planned Parenthood Federation of America has been lying to Americans about the risks of abortion pills.” The document goes on to accuse the organization of routinely lying about the safety of mifepristone (the most commonly used pill for stopping pregnancies), saying a single dose “regularly lands women in the emergency room.”