Aaron Rodgers Rambles on 2-Hour Podcast that RFK Jr. Is ‘in Danger’

For two brief weeks, there was speculation that spoiler presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had reportedly been considering anti-vaxxer Jets quarterback—quarter-quack?—Aaron Rodgers as his running mate. Despite RFK choosing some wacko rich lady instead, the NFL player is still riding hard for his pal. But it’s getting a little weird and perhaps Rodgers’ friends need to cut off his access to YouTube.

In a two-hour-and-thirty-five-minute podcast interview released on Tuesday, Rodgers suggested that RFK’s life is in danger and that President Joe Biden is employing a body double? Here’s a snippet from the I Can Fly podcast, hosted by two dudes I’ve never heard of in my life, where he refers to RFK as “Bobby”:

The two-party system that we got in place doesn’t work, hasn’t been working, hasn’t been working really since JFK was in office, and we need somebody who’s willing to lay it on the line. That’s what I love about Bobby. Think about it. They killed his uncle. They killed his dad…Bobby loses his uncle, JFK, his father, RFK. His cousin dies in a plane crash when he was running against Hillary Clinton. I’m not saying that was a conspiracy, but it’s kind of a weird coincidence. Bobby’s in danger, you know? Like he’s putting himself on the line. Why? Because he fucking believes in this country. He believes in this country. He believes in the good in people and he believes he can make a difference. That’s somebody I can get behind who’s willing to lay it on the line.

It’s true that both JFK and RFK were assassinated in the ’60s. But JFK Jr. never filed to run for the New York Senate race and his nighttime plane crash was ruled an accident and it’s just strange to invoke Hillary Clinton here. I’d say the biggest danger facing RFK Jr. is not the political establishment, but whatever modern medicine he chooses to forego.

Rodgers thinks the powers that be are afraid of him, too. After the VP speculation became public last month, CNN reported that Rodgers told one of its journalists in 2013 that the horrific shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary—where 20 children and 6 adults were murdered—“was actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it.” Rodgers issued a statement saying he never denied the shooting happened, but he did not address the claim that he thought it was an “inside job.” Here’s what he said about the incident on that podcast:

I got mentioned as a finalist to be, you know, Vice President on a ticket and they fucking attacked me with some bizarre story from years ago. There was a third-hand account or something. They’re terrified. They’re terrified of people that think for themselves that aren’t controlled…I think for myself. I speak for myself. And that’s dangerous to an establishment that wants more power, control, and obedience.

Sir, you talking directly to a journalist is a first-hand account.

Rodgers also took a swipe at Biden by saying, “The country’s in a bad place and it’s not going to get better with Weekend at Bernie’s, who can barely put a sentence together if that’s even him.” OK!

I still believe the best course of action here is for Rodgers and RFK to go on the most remote ayahuasca retreat possible and never come back.

RFK Jr. ‘s New York campaign director really loves Donald Trump and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in DC on January 6. Huh! [ ‘s New York campaign director really lovesand attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in DC on January 6. Huh! [ CNN

Trump lied through his teeth by claiming he wouldn’t sign a national abortion ban if it passed Congress. He absolutely would and, as Jezebel readers know, he could also ban abortion lied through his teeth by claiming he wouldn’t sign a national abortion ban if it passed Congress. He absolutely would and, as Jezebel readers know, he could also ban abortion without Congress. [ HuffPost

Tennessee Republicans advanced a bill “that would allow public K-12 teachers and school staff to carry concealed handguns on school grounds.” It passed the Senate and now goes to the House. [ One year after an elementary school shooting advanced a bill “that would allow publicand school staff to carryon school grounds.” It passed the Senate and now goes to the House. [ The Tennessean

In more Tennessee news, the legislature passed a bill to ban marriage between first cousins and one lawmaker vigorously objected. Rep. Gino Bulso (R) said his Italian-born grandparents were first cousins and added that there’s no genetic risk for gay couples. [Associated Press/News Channel 5]

and one lawmaker vigorously objected. Rep. (R) said his Italian-born grandparents were first cousins and added that there’s no genetic risk for gay couples. [Associated Press/News Channel 5] An adult Florida woman who stole Joe Biden’s daughter’s diary Project Veritas was sentenced to a month in jail. [ in order to sell it to the disinformation hucksters atwas sentenced to a month in jail. [ New York Times

Kevin McCarthy said Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced the motion to topple him as speaker because McCarthy wouldn’t “stop an ethics complaint because he slept with a 17-year-old.” [ Former Rep.said Rep.introduced the motion to topple him as speaker because McCarthy wouldn’t “stop an ethics complaint because he slept with a 17-year-old.” [ The Guardian

Larry Kudlow‘s show on Fox Business said of people having to travel to another state to get an abortion: “Buying a bus ticket to go somewhere to get it is not worst thing in the world.” [Twitter] A guest on‘s show on Fox Business said of people having to travel to another state to get an abortion: “Buying a bus ticket to go somewhere to get it is not worst thing in the world.” [ Media Matters

