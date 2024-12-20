Guess How Much Nikki Glaser Spent Going to 22 Eras Tour Shows

“I want to be clear that we’re including travel expenses, hotels, and me also flying and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me, plus tickets, plus merch,” Glaser, who’s hosting the Golden Globes in January, told People. “I justify that cost because I don’t have kids, and it’s something that I consciously decided not to do, and it was something that I struggled with.” Glaser’s been dating producer Chris Convy on and off since 2013. She said deciding not to have kids wasn’t the “easiest” decision.
“And so in order for me to make myself feel better about the decision, I did look up how much it cost to raise a kid. And so once I saw that number, I thought, ‘It’s no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift,'” she continued. “People spend that much on their kids playing hockey for five years. So it’s okay.” I actually feel stupid for not spending more money now. I definitely could have shelled out another five grand to have seen Swift in Vancouver.
“People who give you crap about it, they are just jealous,” Glaser concluded. “And I understand, I get jealous of people all the time. But it’s like… No one ever shames anyone for having kids and says, ‘Oh, what a waste of money. Oh, you’re flaunting your wealth.’ But for some reason, when I go to 22 Taylor Swift shows, it’s like, ‘You’re so privileged. How dare you spend that money.’”
“And it’s like, ‘Was I supposed to invite you? I don’t know you, ma’am.’ It’s very confusing to me. If I didn’t buy the $6,000 ticket, some other trust fund guy or some kind of hedge fund manager would’ve bought it for his niece,” she added. “I wish the world were more fair. I wish it was a lottery. I really do.”
Glaser also said the money was “well worth it” and she “would’ve paid more.” She similarly said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in July that she was “addicted” to going to shows and, in 2023, she told Kelly Clarkson that she was originally going to use that money to freeze her eggs.
My new goal is to continue not having kids so I’ll have the money to go to at least 23 Taylor Swift shows on her next tour.
- If you’re looking for some last-minute Christmas gifts…Mariah Carey apparently gave Billy Eichner an inflatable of herself on Santa’s sleigh. [Pop Crave]
- Kylie Kelce kind of calls out Joe Rogan listeners for getting mad that her podcast recently dethroned his. [New York Times]
- Amy Adams nearly lost her guest star role on The Office due to Jenna Fischer. [Entertainment Weekly]
- If you didn’t already see yesterday, Ethan Slater‘s ex-wife, Dr. Lilly Jay, wrote an essay. [The Cut]
- Elle Fanning has never seen Mad Men, Breaking Bad, or Game Of Thrones…[Vogue]
- Whoopi Goldberg tried to get the rights to Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West—the novel that Wicked is based on—in the ’90s. [Deadline]
- Wendy Williams was seen at her son’s college graduation. [Page Six]
- Tom Cruise is sending out his stupid Christmas coconut cake. [People]
- Chris Martin and Shakira are close friends?! [Rolling Stone]
- Macaulay Culkin says he still calls Catherine O’Hara “mom.” [Pop Base]