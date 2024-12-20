Guess How Much Nikki Glaser Spent Going to 22 Eras Tour Shows

I went to four of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour shows and people in my life have called me crazy. So I have no idea what the reaction would have been if I, like Nikki Glaser, went to 22 and spent nearly $100,000. But I’m kind of bummed I’ll never get to find out.

“I want to be clear that we’re including travel expenses, hotels, and me also flying and putting up everyone that I would invite to go with me, plus tickets, plus merch,” Glaser, who’s hosting the Golden Globes in January, told People. “I justify that cost because I don’t have kids, and it’s something that I consciously decided not to do, and it was something that I struggled with.” Glaser’s been dating producer Chris Convy on and off since 2013. She said deciding not to have kids wasn’t the “easiest” decision.