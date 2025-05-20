Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.
I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez’s Lies… *Again*
“How are yall mad at the person that got shot??” Megan wrote in a statement after stars like Drake began sharing a viral petition last week calling for Lanez’s release.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesLatest
In 2022, a jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion (née Megan Pete) in the summer of 2020. Yet, Pete is being forced to speak on the matter again, amid a recent outpouring of support for Lanez coming from prominent figures in the hip hop and manosphere spaces, like Drake, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, Adin Ross, Amber Rose, and even a far-right congresswoman.
Last week, after Lanez was stabbed in prison, where he’s been serving a 10-year sentence since August 2023, these artists and influencers began sharing a petition calling for Lanez’s release that has since drawn almost 300,000 signatures. Drake, who’s been pushing the misogynistic conspiracy theory that Pete lied about being shot for years now, shared the petition and wrote, “Free Tory Lanez.” Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) tweeted the petition to California Governor Gavin Newsom. “I am calling on Gov. Newsom to review Tory Lanez’s case and issue a pardon,” she wrote. “His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind— not driven by headlines. Free Tory Lanez.”
“At what point are yall gonna make me have to relive being shot BY TORY?” Pete wrote in a statement posted to TikTok on Monday. “At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying?” She also pointed out the glaring contradiction in how some posts she’s seen from Lanez’s supporters teeter between claiming Pete was “never shot” and that she was shot, but it wasn’t him [Lanez].”
“HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT SHIT! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!!” she continued. “How are yall mad at the person that got shot?? FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT fuck the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !! Ain’t no new fucking evidence yall been saying the same shit for years.”
