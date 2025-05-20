I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez’s Lies… *Again*

“How are yall mad at the person that got shot??” Megan wrote in a statement after stars like Drake began sharing a viral petition last week calling for Lanez’s release.

By Kylie Cheung  |  May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesLatest
I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez’s Lies… *Again*

In 2022, a jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion (née Megan Pete) in the summer of 2020. Yet, Pete is being forced to speak on the matter again, amid a recent outpouring of support for Lanez coming from prominent figures in the hip hop and manosphere spaces, like Drake, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, Adin Ross, Amber Rose, and even a far-right congresswoman.

Last week, after Lanez was stabbed in prison, where he’s been serving a 10-year sentence since August 2023, these artists and influencers began sharing a petition calling for Lanez’s release that has since drawn almost 300,000 signatures. Drake, who’s been pushing the misogynistic conspiracy theory that Pete lied about being shot for years now, shared the petition and wrote, “Free Tory Lanez.” Meanwhile, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) tweeted the petition to California Governor Gavin Newsom. “I am calling on Gov. Newsom to review Tory Lanez’s case and issue a pardon,” she wrote. “His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind— not driven by headlines. Free Tory Lanez.” 

“At what point are yall gonna make me have to relive being shot BY TORY?” Pete wrote in a statement posted to TikTok on Monday. “At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying?” She also pointed out the glaring contradiction in how some posts she’s seen from Lanez’s supporters teeter between claiming Pete was “never shot” and that she was shot, but it wasn’t him [Lanez].” 

“HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT SHIT! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!!” she continued. “How are yall mad at the person that got shot?? FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT fuck the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !! Ain’t no new fucking evidence yall been saying the same shit for years.”

Megan Thee Stallion asserts Tory Lanez is guilty of shooting her in new post.

Several artists have shared a petition to pardon Tory, including Drake, Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, Amber Rose, Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, Popcaan, Joyner Lucas & A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

[image or embed]

— Pop Crave (@popcrave.com) May 19, 2025 at 9:48 PM

Throughout Lanez’s 2022 trial, viral social media accounts often posing as journalists or legal experts spent months smearing her character and spreading lies about the night she was shot. In January. Pete successfully obtained a restraining order protecting her from Lanez, whom she accuses of paying people to “put out lies and slander and smear campaigns” against her. And in February, a judge allowed Pete’s lawsuit against one popular blogger for defaming and harassing her; Pete also accuses this blogger of being paid by Lanez. 

Through all of this harassment—all on top of being shot, mind you—it really is nothing short of heinous that Pete is being forced to continue defending herself from not just hordes of unhinged internet trolls, but figures with such monumental influence. During a stream last week, Ross called for Pete to “show the bullet wounds, bitch.” Meanwhile, Ross shared posts claiming Lanez is being victimized by an unjust criminal legal system, and claiming, without evidence, that the case against Lanez was somehow fabricated.

Lanez’s supporters also repeatedly stressed throughout his trial that he was innocent until proven guilty. But since Lanez was convicted, or, in other words, proven guilty in a court of law, that’s done nothing to quiet his supporters in their targeted harassment against Pete. Now, Lanez’s supporters have simply pivoted to questioning and conspiracy theorizing about the justice system—but only specific to this one case in which the system sided with a Black woman and survivor. Frustratingly, this has become part of a broader pattern among online misogynists: Whether survivors “prove” their victimhood in court or not, there will always be some reason people like Drake, Adin Ross, and their massive fan bases refuse to believe them.

“TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a fucking demon,” Pete concluded in her post. “I’m off this silly ass internet shit, BYE.”

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.

 
Join the discussion...