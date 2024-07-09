Congrats, Gypsy-Rose!

On Tuesday, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shared that she and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, are pregnant with their first child. “I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” Blanchard began the video announcement posted to her YouTube page.

“Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she continued, before clarifying that though the pregnancy was unplanned, the couple is thrilled. “This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”