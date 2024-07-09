Congrats, Gypsy-Rose!
"I want to be everything my mother wasn't," Blanchard said in a video announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend, Ken Urker.Photo: Getty Images Celebrities
On Tuesday, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shared that she and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, are pregnant with their first child. “I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” Blanchard began the video announcement posted to her YouTube page.
“Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she continued, before clarifying that though the pregnancy was unplanned, the couple is thrilled. “This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”
Blanchard and Urker—who were once engaged during her incarceration—reunited in April after the demise of her marriage to ex-husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. In March, after less than two years of marriage, Blanchard announced that she and Anderson had separated.
“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” Blanchard wrote on her private Facebook account, People reported. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find…who I am.”
Blanchard’s separation from Anderson—and her reunion with Urker—is currently playing out on her Lifetime series, Life After Lockup. Later in the announcement video, Blanchard teared up as she revealed what she’s most excited about.
“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” she said. “I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”
Congratulations to her!