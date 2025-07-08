Jennifer Anniston’s Rumored New Boyfriend Is a Hot Hypnotist

Anyone who knows me will tell you that my favorite low-stakes celebrity gossip story of 2024 was Andrew Garfield’s relationship with a TikTok witch. Well, if you’ve seen the photos of the actor kissing Monica Barbaro at Wimbledon, you know that’s over. Fortunately, a similar story has emerged just in time for the summer doldrums, thanks to Jennifer Aniston.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, Aniston did as all other elites did: relaxed on a yacht in Mallorca. However, she was notably joined not only by Jason Bateman and his wife, but a reported new boyfriend, a hypnotist by the name of Jim Curtis.
Now, while the image that immediately comes to mind is probably a man wielding a pendulum and demanding you look into his eyes, think again. According to my research (read: some Google searches), Curtis goes by “master hypnotist and coach” and has written multiple books on manifestation—the latest being Shift: Quantum Manifestation guide: A workbook for coding a new consciousness. His mission, according to his Instagram bio, is “to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM.” I’m not even going to pretend what the hell that means, but he’s really hot, so.
If you’re to believe the Daily Mail
, the rumored couple has been spending time together since well before the Fourth. Last month, the couple was spotted at the Ventana Big Sur luxury hotel. Aniston, as the terminally online have pointed out, is also a regular in the “likes” on Curtis’ Instagram account. Aniston, Page Six
reported, also liked a recent video in which he teaches followers how to attract the right lover. “Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup, or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy, and divine love,” Curtis says. These two have not, however, made it official on the app—unless you count Aniston including his new book in a photo dump
back in May. How nice to find a man who you know not only reads, but is able to write a book as well…
Anyway, I guess I’ll now be manifesting and repeating mantras and whatnot.