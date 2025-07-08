Jennifer Anniston’s Rumored New Boyfriend Is a Hot Hypnotist

Anyone who knows me will tell you that my favorite low-stakes celebrity gossip story of 2024 was Andrew Garfield’s relationship with a TikTok witch. Well, if you’ve seen the photos of the actor kissing Monica Barbaro at Wimbledon, you know that’s over. Fortunately, a similar story has emerged just in time for the summer doldrums, thanks to Jennifer Aniston.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Aniston did as all other elites did: relaxed on a yacht in Mallorca. However, she was notably joined not only by Jason Bateman and his wife, but a reported new boyfriend, a hypnotist by the name of Jim Curtis.