Jessica Biel Used to Make Fun of Beverley Mitchell for Being Friends With NSYNC

I’m biased, but millennial kids had it the best. If it were a summer day in the early aughts right now, I’d be walking to my friend’s house, wearing Limited Too, gearing up for a long day of drinking Capri Sun, reading Teen People and Twist, and roaming around the neighborhood searching for a pool. We’d maybe hop on the family computer to join some sketchy chat rooms in the early evening, but as far as technology goes, that was it. Not a phone in sight. Just a boombox playing Now That’s What I Call Music! 4 on a loop.

Beverley Mitchell, joined Pod Meets World—Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle‘s Boy Meets World rewatch podcast—this week, and also sounded equally nostalgic for those long-gone days of…going on scavenger hunts with NSYNC?

“I think one of my most favorite memories was, we were all underage in Las Vegas, running around doing a scavenger hunt. And when I say like scavenger hunt, I mean all over the Vegas Strip,” Mitchell said. “I think I was on Joey [Fatone]’s team—running through the Vegas Strip with NSYNC like hooligans.” Mitchell also added that NSYNC’s bodyguards were all super fun. Honestly, the more you know.

“We did it in Miami also, and at that point, Cameron Diaz was there. Gabrielle Union. All these superstars running around unleashed, at a time where, like, the cell phone pictures were on a flip phone,” she continued. “We were able to have this kind of freedom to be wild and crazy, but those friendships were just so genuine.” Were all the celebs just going on scavenger hunts with each other in the early aughts?

Mitchell, who, of course, starred as Lucy Camden on the absolutely insane 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2007, also spoke about her best friend and former co-star, Jessica Biel.

“I gave Jessie so much crap because she used to make fun of me. She would be like, ‘You’re hanging out with the NSYNC boys,’ and I’m like, ‘Dude, they’re fun, we have fun,'” Mitchell said. “And she used to think I was so silly and lame and now you’re married to one.”

Ugh. Beam me back to 2000. I would trade every Capri Sun I ever drank for a chance to see Biel scoff at Timberlake.

