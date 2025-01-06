Man Behind Cybertruck Explosion Called for ‘Masculinity’ Renaissance Under ‘Trump, Musk, Kennedy’

New Year’s Day was marked by a string of horrific tragedies. An attack in New Orleans killed at least 15 people. And a Cybertruck exploded outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas, killing its driver, a 37-year-old veteran named Matthew Livelsberger, who reportedly suffered from PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

Over the weekend, law enforcement released two notes found on Livelsberger’s iPhone, written shortly before the Cybertruck explosion, that together call for violence against Democrats, military occupation of the U.S., and for society to embrace masculinity.

“Military and vets move on DC starting now. Militias facilitate and augment this activity. Occupy every major road… buildings by the hundreds of thousands. Lock the highways around down with semis right after everybody gets in. Hold until the purge is complete,” he wrote. “Try peaceful means first, but be prepared to fight to get the Dems out of the fed government and military by any means necessary. They all must go and a hard reset must occur for our country to avoid collapse.”

“Focus on strength and winning. Masculinity is good and men must be leaders. Strength is a deterrent and fear is the product,” Livelsberger stated. He added, “DEI is a cancer. Thankfully we rejected the DEI candidate,” in an apparent racist dig at Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Livelsberger wrote that he hopes his Cybertruck attack will mark “the end of our sickness and a new chapter of health for our people.” He concluded, “Rally around the Trump, Musk, Kennedy, and ride this wave to the highest hegemony for all Americans!” Over the last several months, Musk and RFK Jr. have worked closely with the Trump campaign, and the president-elect has indicated he wants to have both in his administration.

In a second letter, Livelsberger wrote, “This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives?”

Livelsberger’s writing paints a portrait of a hardened right-winger openly supportive of a fascist takeover and displays of masculine violence. This, of course, is at odds with the right’s ongoing narrative of an immigrant-driven crime wave—which explains Trump and Republicans’ silence thus far on Livelsberger’s writings. They’ve instead chosen to fixate on the New Orleans suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, pushing disinformation that Jabbar came into the country illegally. In reality, Jabbar was born in Texas and is an army veteran who served on the same base as Livelsberger. Jabbar reportedly posted videos before the attack stating that he initially planned to kill his wife and family, but joined ISIS and chose to carry out the terror attack in New Orleans instead.

Federal investigators say they have not “identified” communication or connection between Jabbar and Livelsberger—though there’s one obvious thematic one: Both attacks reflect the endpoint of the glorification of masculine violence.