First, He Ruined Twitter. Now He’s Coming for Vine’s Legacy.

Elon Musk has another idea that no one asked for and no one wants.

If you weren’t of iPhone age between 2013 and 2017, let me explain: Vine was a six-second video-sharing app that took the internet by storm. Basically, it walked so TikTok could run (unfortunately, it also gave us Jake Paul, but that’s a different story). Just as quickly as it arrived, it vanished, leaving behind a trail of compilations and quotes branded in our brains. It completely reframed the way our brains read “Road Work Ahead.” (I sure hope it does). Not to mention every time we see an avocado (It’s an avocado…thanks).

Since then, Vine has been resting peacefully, but because society is hell bent on ruining once-beautiful things, it’s coming back. Elon Musk announced Thursday that he plans to revive the app—but! with an artificial intelligence twist. Because that’s what we need more of on the internet….