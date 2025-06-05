This Trump/Musk Feud Is a New Circle of MAGA Hell

If the first circle of MAGA hell was Donald Trump’s golden escalator ride in 2016 and the second circle of MAGA hell was his first entire term, I’d say we’re currently somewhere between the fourth circle (the slow decay of women’s rights and autonomy) and the fifth circle (potentially kicking millions of Americans off their health insurance and throwing a million-dolllar, North Korean-esque military parade). And floating somewhere in our current between-circles limbo is a bonus circle of MAGA Hell: the fallout of Musk and Trump.

Obviously, this was bound to happen. A friendship between the richest man in the world and a guy who wishes he were the richest man in the world—both accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women—was never going to end with the exchange of diamond-studded friendship necklaces. But they’re both obsessed with the internet and addicted to posting, which is making their very public feud an especially irritating event to live through.

Their fight started a few weeks ago, when Musk began trashing Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” and seemed to reach a boiling point on Wednesday, when Musk tweeted, “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.” (Naturally, Musk couldn’t care less about the millions of Americans this bill would hurt if passed, he’s just “butthurt” about his standing in the administration and salty that it might screw over Tesla.) But Wednesday was just the warm-up.