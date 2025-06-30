At Adriana Smith’s Funeral, Democratic Lawmaker Calls Out ‘Restrictive Fetal Personhood Regimes’

At Smith’s funeral, Democratic State Rep. Park Cannon presented a Georgia House resolution in her honor. The resolution, named Adriana’s Law, would ensure that pregnant individuals maintain control over their medical decisions.
“We believe bodily autonomy should be upheld in Georgia by enacting Adriana’s Law,” Cannon said. “Which would affirm that individuals retain agency over their bodies and medical decisions even under restrictive fetal personhood regimes.”
Fetal personhood is the recognition of embryos and fetuses as separate living persons, with rights that are equal to, and often placed above, those of the pregnant person. Like a state deciding to keep a brain-dead woman on life support so her body can be used as an incubator. Ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, the once-fringe movement has terrifyingly gone mainstream, as more and more states introduce or pass legislation that asserts that “life begins at conception.”
Also at the service, the Atlanta Metropolitan Nursing Honor Guard paid tribute by reciting the “final call of duty” and ringing a triangle to officially relieve Smith of her duties as a nurse.
“I’m thankful for everything that she’s taught me—her love, her kindness, her wisdom,” Smith’s younger sister, Naya, said, according to 11Alive.com. “Family meant everything to her. So I hope that I can follow in her footsteps.”
One of Smith’s friends, a former classmate from Georgia State University, also spoke. “She brought Chase, I brought my son… We sat in that room, stressing out over a med surge exam,” she said. “And we promised each other if we ever became teachers, we would never torture our students this way.”
In February, Smith went to the emergency room complaining of severe headaches, but the hospital released her with some meds and without conducting any scans or tests. The next night, Smith’s boyfriend woke up to find her gasping for air. She was rushed back to the ER, where a CT scan revealed multiple blood clots—hours later, she was declared brain dead and placed on a ventilator.
“We didn’t have a choice or a say about it,” Smith’s mother, April Newkirk, told 11Alive at the time. “We want the baby. That’s a part of my daughter. But the decision should have been left to us—not the state.”
In June, Newkirk told 11Alive that the ordeal has been “torture,” but that Chase is expected to be OK.
Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.