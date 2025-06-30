At Adriana Smith’s Funeral, Democratic Lawmaker Calls Out ‘Restrictive Fetal Personhood Regimes’

Adriana Smith, the woman Georgia kept on life support after she was declared brain dead because she was nine weeks pregnant, was laid to rest on Saturday in Lithonia.

Georgia’s six-week abortion ban, one of the strictest in the country, has few exceptions—and Smith’s story has placed a harsh spotlight on both the cruelty of state-level abortion bans and how their vague, confusing language makes them that much more difficult for health care workers to navigate and interpret.

Smith’s baby was delivered prematurely, via C-section, on June 13, weighing just 1 pound 13 ounces. Smith, who also had a 7-year-old son named Chase, was removed from life support a few days later. Her newborn, Chance, remains in the NICU.

In May, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) said the state’s abortion ban doesn’t require a hospital to keep a brain-dead person alive just because they’re pregnant—but that’s all he did. Just a half-assed statement and no further action.