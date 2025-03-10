Georgia Doesn’t Want the Public to Know Who’s on Its New Maternal Mortality Committee

In the fall, the investigative outlet ProPublica reported that at least two Georgia women had died preventable deaths thanks to the state’s six-week abortion ban. The Georgia Department of Public Health responded by dismissing every member of the 32-person committee dedicated to reviewing pregnancy-related deaths because, it claimed, that members violated confidentiality agreements by anonymously sharing internal reports with ProPublica. Now, the state has relaunched its maternal mortality review committee (MMRC)—but it won’t disclose the identities of the new hires. This means there’s currently no way to tell if anti-abortion doctors are reviewing patient deaths and making recommendations to improve care.

DPH said the reconstituted committee met for the first time on February 21, but the agency denied ProPublica’s open records request for the names of the committee members, even though it had provided the names of previous members in August. The work of the MMRC is confidential under state law and some of its records and reports are excluded from public records laws, meaning reporters can’t access them. The law doesn’t say that committee members’ identities are confidential, but DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam said the department’s review of the statute “determined that the broad confidentiality protections directed toward the committee should be extended to the identities of the committee members.”