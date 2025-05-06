ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on Deaths Caused by Abortion Bans

For a second year in a row, ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize for public service, this time for the outlet’s harrowing series on the impacts of abortion bans on maternal mortality. “Life of the Mother” exposed how so-called “life of the mother” exceptions have made it almost impossible for doctors to provide time-sensitive, emergency abortion care; the consequences of this, as ProPublica’s reporting has shown, can be life or death.

It’s hard to think of any publication more deserving of this honor at this particular moment. In September and October, ProPublica reported on the deaths of five women—three in Texas(Porsha Ngumezi, Josseli Barnica, and Nevaeh Crain) and two in Georgia (Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller)—whose deaths were confirmed to be a result of not receiving emergency abortion care due to their state’s respective abortion bans. The three women in Texas were denied emergency abortions for complications with their miscarriages, resulting in fatal sepsis infections; in Georgia, Thurman and Miller experienced complications upon taking medication abortion, and were unable to get emergency abortion procedures in a timely manner, which could have saved their lives.

ProPublica reporters Kavitha Surana, Lizzie Presser, and Cassandra Jaramillo mined hospital and death records in abortion-banned states, used crowdsourcing tips, and interviewed health workers and maternal health researchers across the country, as well as the victims’ surviving family members. Their reporting paints a chilling portrait of an increasingly anti-abortion health system in which medical professionals must choose between their oaths and the law.