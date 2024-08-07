JoJo Siwa Officially Ends Her Feud With Candace Cameron Bure

At long last, the national nightmare plaguing our nation can be put to rest. It’s been two torturous years, but JoJo Siwa has officially called off her feud with former Full House star Candace Cameron Bure.

On the latest episode of her podcast, JoJo Siwa Now, titled “People I Would Never Have On My Podcast” (amazing), Siwa explained that Cameron Bure “just wasn’t nice to me as a kid.” She followed up, “It’s literally fine.”

The unlikely duo’s beef started in 2022 when Siwa called Cameron Bure “the rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. What was at first a throwaway comment made by the then 19-year-old developed into beef between the burgeoning gay pop star and the Chief Content Officer of Great American Media, a Hallmark Channel rival hellbent on strengthening the union between a man and a woman in the name of God, or whatever.

Siwa explained that she felt Cameron Bure was “saying that traditional American marriage is not LGBTQ marriage” and that she “didn’t want to publicize” gay marriage. “Whether she meant to do that or not, she still did it, and it still stung the community,” Siwa said. “Of course, you know, we’re doing all this work to be more visible and out there for kids in the next generation to feel more normal.”

Siwa certainly is doing a lot of work to be visible and god bless anyone who sees her and feels normal. Jokes aside, I’m glad she called out Cameron Bure’s weird company and is being her wacky self, wearing a rhinestone-encrusted construction vest. And while Siwa did bury the hatchet, she didn’t completely close the door on being shady. “I just wouldn’t have her on my podcast. You know what I mean… If I saw her, I would just not say hi.” Me too, JoJo.