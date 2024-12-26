Justin Baldoni Sued Again

If you’re having a bad Christmas, allow me to offer a little consolation: Justin Baldoni is definitely having a worse one. Days after his former co-star, Blake Lively, filed an 80-page complaint against him, alleging he’d sexually harassed her throughout production, then launched a coordinated PR smear campaign against her in an attempt to, as private text messages reveal, “bury” her, a second lawsuit arrived on Christmas Eve.

On Tuesday, Steph Jones, who owns the New York-based public relations firm, Jonesworks, accused her former client of breaching their contract, which required Baldoni to pay her $25,000 per month. According to Jones, Baldoni prematurely parted ways with the firm in August (just a few months into a year-long deal) after his publicist, Jennifer Abel, left the company to launch her own firm. Abel and publicist Melissa Nathan are also named in Jones’ suit. They’re accused of creating the smear campaign against Lively and blaming Jones for the fallout.