Katie Holmes Is Fed Up With the ‘Daily Mail’

At this point, I so strongly associate Katie Holmes with simply getting papped while walking around New York City looking effortlessly chic, that it can be easy to forget that she was once half of Hollywood’s most talked about couple. But of course, the underlying message of each paparazzi photo taken of her is “Can you believe this woman who was once married to Tom Cruise is now living a seemingly normal life??! How dare she move on from an (alleged?) maniac controlled by the Church of Scientology?! The gall!”

So it was actually pretty shocking when Holmes, who keeps mum about her personal life, shared a photo of her, Cruise, and their daughter, Suri Noelle, on Instagram. Well, specifically, she posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail piece that ran last week claiming Suri inherited millions from her father after turning 18 in April. “Completely false. Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up,” Holmes wrote in text over the screenshot. She captioned it “Enough.”

If Suri’s new last name “Noelle” didn’t give it away — she is estranged from her famous father and has been for some time. She dropped “Cruise” from her name at her high school graduation ceremony last summer, a ceremony from which her dad was notably absent. He also did not help his daughter move into the dorms at Carnegie Mellon University, where she enrolled this fall.

Holmes divorced Cruise in 2011 to protect their daughter from Scientology (among many other reasons, I’m sure). I imagine reading false headlines that claim your ex-husband, who chose his bizarre religion (I’m being kind) over his child is suddenly being financially generous to them would be infuriating. Plus, Daily Mail deserves a yearly call out from a beloved celebrity…at least.

Speaking of another mysterious (though much less controversial) person from Holmes’ past…